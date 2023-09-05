A Sweet Home man was killed in a crash Saturday, Sept. 2 in Linn County

Authorities responded to the crash at around 8:52 p.m. on Highway 228 near milepost 19, southwest of Sweet Home, according to an Oregon State Police news release.

Preliminary investigation indicates 39-year-old Joshua C. Jefferson of Sweet Home was driving a Subaru WRX eastbound when he went off-road and hit several trees, the news release states.

Jefferson was ejected from the Subaru and declared dead at the scene.