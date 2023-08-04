A rapidly growing fire on Priceboro Drive near Harrisburg has drawn two task forces from the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

The Priceboro Fire, estimated at 100 acres, sparked at around 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, according to a news release from the state agency.

The two task forces are being sent to reinforce Harrisburg Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Forestry, the release states, and additional resources are standing by as needed.

Level 3 evacuation notices are being handled by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release, which states smoke is visible from Interstate 5, but no highway closures are in place yet.

Weather conditions are expected to remain hot and dry with some lightning in the forecasts for parts of the state, the release states, meaning increased fire risk. Pay attention to conditions and take the necessary precautions to avoid sparking a wildfire.

Those in the area should be aware of the wildfire and check road information before traveling at www.tripcheck.com.

