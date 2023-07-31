A former Stahlbush Island Farms employee says the company retaliated against him for reporting concerning comments overheard in the workplace.

Initially hired as a truck driver in May 2020, Eric Childress later moved to working in a parts warehouse and then as a greeter/guard shack worker, court documents state. Stahlbush sits in Linn County, across the Willamette River from southeast Corvallis.

In January 2021, Childress told Stahlbush’s human resources director about coworker Randall Faye allegedly saying there were “not enough whites working for the company” and “all there are is Mexicans,” according to a lawsuit Childress filed in July 2022 in Linn County Circuit Court.

The lawsuit also alleged Faye said “Democrats are taking over the country” and that he “hates dealing with people who do not speak English.”

A few weeks later, Childress claims Faye said “someone should kill the president and the Black vice president and put Trump back in office,” the lawsuit alleges, adding Faye also allegedly said the vice president should be hanged and Republicans should run the country.

The following day, Faye allegedly said to Childress “if the president keeps signing bills in the office, someone should assassinate him.” Childress says he again reported the comments to human resources and was told they would look into the matter.

In February 2021, Stahlbush’s director of operations and safety and the human resources director met with Childress and told him an investigation resulted in Faye admitting he said “if the president keeps signing bills in the office, someone will assassinate him,” the lawsuit claims.

But the investigation also revealed allegations of unprofessionalism against Childress, the managers reportedly said, alleging he was rude and disrespectful and made comments to employees as they checked in at the guard gate.

Childress was then terminated from his job, prompting him to bring a $340,000 whistleblower lawsuit against Stahlbush Island Farms. He claims he was retaliated against over what should be a legally-protected action.

Attorneys for both parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In court filings responding to the lawsuit, Stahlbush denies the allegations of wrongdoing. Following a hearing Monday, July 31, a jury trial was scheduled to be held over the course of three days in January.