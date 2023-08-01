A fire a mile northwest of Sodaville was halted after burning around 39 acres.

Firefighters from Oregon Department of Forestry’s South Cascade Sweet Home Unit, Lebanon Fire District and surrounding mutual aid partners responded to the Sodaville Cutoff Fire at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.

By 3 p.m., a strong initial attack had paid off, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Forestry that notes seven fire engines, a tender, bulldozer, an aircraft and a helicopter were deployed. Multiple structures were spared thanks to the effort.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials say warm, dry conditions add to the risk for wildfire, calling for public assistance in wildfire prevention. With the district in “high” fire danger status, check local fire restrictions before lighting any fireworks, operating an engine-operated machine, or starting a campfire.

“The local fire threat is approaching critical levels, and we can’t afford one more large fire on the landscape,” South Cascade District Forester Chris Cline said. “We need the community’s help to prevent fires — especially being mindful of your activities in the heat of the day.”

