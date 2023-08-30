Numerous police units were dispatched to Helping Hands in Albany for a gun threat this week.

Albany police were called to the scene after a man allegedly showed up with a pistol and threatened to shoot people at around 2:19 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

Responding officers used verbal commands to get the man to surrender, according to Laura Hawkins, APD community engagement officer, who said a black replica handgun was found in the man’s pocket.

Hawkins added the orange safety tip on the replica was colored over with black marker.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help (copy) Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The man was identified as Tyrone Thompson. Hawkins said Thompson was upset after being asked to leave and pointed the fake gun at two different people, threatening to shoot both.

Thompson was taken to the Linn County Jail and has been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon as well as misdemeanor counts of menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.

An Albany Police mental health specialist is reportedly working with Linn County Mental Health to get some history on Thompson from California. The criminal investigation is ongoing.