A Linn County resident was killed in a car versus motorcycle crash Saturday, Aug. 26 in Douglas County.

At 3:17 p.m., two Shedd residents were riding on a Honda VTX1300 motorcycle at the intersection of Highway 38 and Dean Creek Road, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.

The motorcycle riders were headed eastbound when a white Honda CRV pulled onto the highway heading west, authorities said. The motorcycle operator, 70-year-old Lynn Eugene Kropf, tried stopping but the bike went down on its side, according to the release.

The motorcycle passenger, 67-year-old Marilyn Rae Kropf, reportedly came off and hit the rear of the CRV. She died at the scene. Lynn Eugene Kropf suffered minor injuries and declined medical transport.

No injuries were reported among the CRV occupants, which included the driver, 79-year-old Nancy Jean Funk of Reedsport, and two passengers. Funk remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.