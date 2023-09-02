A Southern Oregon woman has been sentenced for starting fires in Albany.

Sheila Leffler, 45, was arrested June 14 for arson and other charges. Albany police said she lit two grass fires near the Pacific Boulevard overpass and another in a trash bin at the Amtrak station on June 10.

An Albany Police Department officer who had responded to the fires was driving home off duty when he noticed Leffler matched the description of the arson suspect, particularly some distinctive tattoos. She was also wearing the same pants as the suspect had in a video from the scene.

That officer called in on-duty officers to make the arrest, using FaceTime to examine the tattoos to confirm her identity.

Court documents list an address in Gold Hill, Jackson County for Leffler, who was indicted July 27, for first-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief, and reckless burning.

Leffler pleaded no contest to felony first-degree arson and misdemeanor reckless burning Aug. 22. She faced a maximum of nearly 21 years in prison and $381,250 in fines, according to the plea document.

First-degree arson can be sentenced under Measure 11 minimums when the offense represents a threat of serious physical injury. Police said the smoke and fire endangered everyone traveling in the area at the time.

Appearing remotely from the Linn County Jail, Leffler was sentenced to 77 days in jail — the amount of time she spent in custody — with credit for time served, along with 36 months of supervised probation. The criminal mischief charge was dismissed as part of her plea deal.

She was also ordered to get a mental health assessment.

Leffler declined to speak during sentencing except to acknowledge to the judge that she was aware of the damage caused by fires in recent years in her home region of Southern Oregon.

Court records show Leffler was previously convicted for second-degree criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, second-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance in Jackson County.