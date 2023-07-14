More than two-dozen sheep were seized from a Scio man who faces criminal charges for neglecting the animals.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off about numerous sheep in various stages of poor health and some of which had died in the 40000 block of Rodgers Mountain Loop near Scio, according to an agency news release.

Investigating deputies got permission from the landowner, who was not involved in the neglect, to check out the property June 12. They found multiple animals had been neglected for some period of time, the news release states.

“Health conditions varied with some having neglected and rotted hooves, causing pain to the point of having difficulty walking and standing,” the release states. “Some of the sheep had wounds on their chest from having to lay for extended periods.”

Deputies found the sheep did not have access to potable water, according to the release, and the only water provided was full of algae and bugs. An unspecified number of sheep were found dead, allegedly from neglect.

Deputies took 26 sheep from the property — eight of them described as badly limping and unable to walk more than a few steps before lying down.

“Deputies continue to work closely with a vet in hopes of getting the remaining animals to recover,” the release states. “It will be a continuous process which takes time for each animal to fight back to good health but they most are making progress towards better health.”

Dietrich faces 27 counts of felony second-degree animal neglect, according to court records, which show prosecutors asked for an enhanced sentence if he is found guilty, based on violating the public trust or professional responsibility. He was taken to Linn County Jail and given a conditional release agreement.

In March 2022, Dietrich was convicted of felony strangulation constituting domestic violence and sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years' probation in Linn County.