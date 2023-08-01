A wheat field fire in the Scio area burned a swath of land Tuesday, Aug. 1

At around 1 p.m., Scio Fire District and other agencies were called to a large natural cover fire in the 38000 block of Shelburn Drive, around 3 miles north of Scio.

Fire crews arrived to find around 10 acres burning, according to Fire Chief Kyle White, who said the blaze was difficult to access and had worked its way into some heavy brush and timber, further complicating the response.

A dozen units from Scio, Lebanon, Jefferson and Albany pulled together to put down the flames, White said, and a state fire marshal employee also responded. With wind pushing the blaze uphill to the south, White said speed and moving with purpose were essential in containing and extinguishing it.

“We had several structures that were threatened — maybe 10 or 12 in all,” White said. “And the fire was heading to several homes over on Shilling Drive. That was burning through light brush, which travels very fast.”

White credited the volunteer firefighters who typically make up the bulk of a rural fire district for their dedication and commitment. He asked community members to thank a volunteer firefighter if they have a chance.

“The folks who show up here, they work hard, and they work for a long time,” he said. “You can look at them: they’re dirty, they’re thirsty and they’re out here doing it on their own dime.”

Homeowner Rebecca Zelenka-Ennis was alerted to the fire by neighbors. After getting the call, she rushed home to make sure her dogs and livestock were OK. Thankfully, the fire was pretty well under control by then.

The fields involved had recently been cut, reducing the potential fire fuels considerably, Zelenka-Ennis said. Some of her property used for hay burned, but her house remained safe. She noted the removal of a nine-foot-tall wall of blackberry bushes a few years ago helped keep the fire from spreading to her house.

“It would have burned the house down,” she said. “And then it would have gone to the neighbors’ house. It would have burned all the way through. It could have been a lot worse.”

Clearing brush and other fuels from around your living space is good preparation, White said, adding that cleaning out gutters is another important tip to keep a spark or ember from growing into an emergency.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help (copy) Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.