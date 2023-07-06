Since March 2021, the Mid-Valley Scam Alert column has been doing its best to keep you safe.

As we said in that column, "there are scams for everything."

But what we haven't told you yet — and quite honestly, we're hoping you'd never need it — is what to do IF you get scammed.

Sure, you know that if it's too good to be true, it probably is. But scammers are often fast-talkers, and they know how to you play to your emotions. Maybe there was a little voice inside, saying: "Don't do it."

But you did it. Now what?

Here's what the Federal Trade Commission suggests:

Follow the money

If you paid a scammer with a credit card, immediately call the issuer. Tell them it was a fraudulent charge. Ask them to reverse the transaction and give you your money back.

If the fraudster made unauthorized access to your bank account, contact your bank. Tell them the sitch and ask them to reverse the transaction, giving you your money back.

If you paid with a gift card, call the company that issued the card and tell them it was used in a scam. Ask them to refund your money. Keep the gift card itself and the gift card receipt.

Maybe it was a wire transfer. You know the drill. Call the company and let them know you've been taken. Swallow your pride. You can do it. Here are the numbers:

MoneyGram at 1-800-926-9400

Western Union at 1-800-448-1492

Ria (non-Walmart transfers) at 1-877-443-1399

Ria (Walmart2Walmart and Walmart2World transfers) at 1-855-355-2144

If it was a wire from your bank, do the same.

The same applies for one of those money transfer apps, such as Venmo and the like. Call and ask them to reverse. But they're often tied to a credit card as well. So you'll need to go the extra step of also reporting the fraud to your credit card company or bank. Ask them to reverse the charge.

Did you send cash? If you sent cash by U.S. mail, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 and ask them to intercept the package. You can learn more about this service at https://faq.usps.com/s/article/USPS-Package-Intercept-The-Basics.

If you sent a cash payment through the brown or purple-and-orange shipping companies, see if they will help you intercept the package as well.

If you paid with cryptocurrency, you are likely out of luck, but it doesn't hurt to ask the company used to send the money.

Identity theft

If you gave a scammer your social security number, go to IdentityTheft.gov to see what steps to take, including how to monitor your credit.

If you gave a ne'er-do-well your computer username or password, create a new, strong password. If you use the same password anywhere else, change it there, too.

What if the trickster now has access to your computer? Update your security software, run a scan, and delete anything it identifies as a problem. Read more about specific accounts and actions you can take at https://consumer.ftc.gov/articles/protect-your-personal-information-and-data.

Sometimes, they're happy enough just to have access to your phone. If that happens, contact your service provider to take back control of your phone number. Once you do, change your account password.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Our phones are just as robust as our PCs and likely have lots of personal information stored in them. So check your credit card, bank, and other financial accounts for unauthorized charges or changes.

If you see any, report them to the company or institution. Then go to IdentityTheft.gov to see what steps you should take.

Finally, you can always report the scam to the FTC. The agency may use the information to build cases against scammers, spot trends, educate the public, and share data about what is happening in our community.

If you experienced a scam — or even spotted one, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.