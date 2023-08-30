A 31-year-old Salem man was convicted of sexual abuse in Linn County.

Arrested in March, Charles Evans Denker faced allegations of first-degree rape as well as second- and third-degree sexual abuse. He reportedly knew the 16-year-old victim as a coworker.

Denker pleaded guilty to felony second-degree sexual abuse Aug. 4. He was sentenced to 120 days in jail, which he had already served, and three years of supervised probation. He’ll also have to register as a sex offender and pay a $200 fine.

The remaining charges were dismissed under a plea agreement.

Denker told authorities he and the victim had been dating for a short time — around a week — until her mother told him to stay away, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office report. He also said he knew the victim’s age.

On Feb. 15, Denker picked up the victim from her home after her school day and drove out to Hoodoo Ski Bowl near Sisters in his blue 2008 Chevy Suburban. Then they went to a snow park, where he started to “get touchy and feely,” the report states.

The victim said she didn’t initially know where they were going and described Hoodoo as secluded, which scared her, according to the report, which notes she lost cell service. While she was laying in the back seat at some point, Denker forced himself on her, the victim said.

When she said “stop,” Denker got mad and told her in an angry tone to “shut up,” the victim told authorities. She tried to push Denker away but said he’s “ten times stronger” than her. She said he kept getting angrier, so she froze up.

When it was over, Denker took the victim back to her home. Her mother alerted authorities to the alleged sex offense a little over a week later, and Denker was arrested by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office on March 10 following an investigation.

At the time, Denker said he and the victim only kissed while sitting in the front seats of his Suburban at Hoodoo.

An amended judgment allowing Denker to have contact with his newborn son was signed Thursday, Aug. 24. The initial judgment barred contact with minors, preventing Denker from being present for his son’s birth, according to his attorney.