Fire crews pushed containment to 75% on the Rock Creek Fire 10 miles west of Corvallis.

to wipe out remaining hotspots Wednesday, Aug. 30, according to the U.S. Fire Service. Full containment of the 15-acre wildfire is expected by the weekend.

“A rapid initial attack from our firefighters, alongside folks from Oregon Department of Forestry and Miller Timber Services, helped keep this fire footprint small,” Siuslaw National Forest Supervisor Becca Brooke said in a Forest Service news release.

The fire was ignited by a lightning storm that hit in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 25. It’s been burning in big timber in steep, rugged terrain near Marys Peak.