Firefighters have now contained 75% of the Priceboro Fire as mop-up efforts continue, according to an agency news release.

The blaze, which sparked outside of Harrisburg and 8 miles northeast of Eugene on Friday Aug. 4, is still at 309.5 acres. The cause remains under investigation.

Residents should expect to see light smoke from the fire as hot spots cool. Crews will patrol the fire area throughout the summer to monitor conditions, according to the release.

Suppression efforts are being managed by a Type-3 incident team and the Oregon Department of Forestry's South Cascade District.

