Firefighters have now contained 45% of the Priceboro Fire outside of Harrisburg and 8 miles northeast of Eugene, making progress over the weekend.

Officials currently place the blaze, which sparked Friday, Aug. 4, at 309.5 acres.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office also downgraded some evacuation levels Sunday, Aug. 6, according to a state agency news release.

Firefighters engaged in mop-up efforts are pushing into burned areas and removing unburnt vegetation and extinguishing hot spots, according to officials.

The Oregon Department of Forestry's South Cascade District and a Type-3 incident team are also engaged in suppression efforts.

In total, there are 225 firefighters battling the blaze with crews from ODF, local fire districts, and protective associations, forest landowners and private contractors, according to the news release.