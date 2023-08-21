A Scio man was involved in a fatal accident that killed a pedestrian from Gresham on Highway 22E near Detroit.

Authorities don’t know why Detroit resident Jimmy Ray Graham, 64, was in the eastbound lane of travel when he was fatally struck, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.

Police responded to the crash around 9:27 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, according to the release, which states a Scio man, 52-year-old Douglas Scott Mulvahill was driving a 1995 Dolphin motorhome when he hit Graham near milepost 51 of the highway in Marion County.

Graham died at the scene. Mulvahill remained and is cooperating with the investigation, the release states, adding none of the motorhome occupants were injured.

The highway was impacted for more than three hours for investigation, which is ongoing.