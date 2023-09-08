An 85-year-old Albany man died from injuries suffered after being hit by an allegedly intoxicated driver at around 9:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

Percy Kropf was walking south on Waverly Drive Southeast and crossing 47th Avenue when a northbound driver left his lane of travel, went over the right curb and continued into the crosswalk and intersection of 47th Avenue, hitting Kropf, according to an Albany Police Department news release.

The driver, 43-year-old James Lee Howe of Albany, came to a stop after he hit the entrance sign at Mennonite Village head-on in a white 2009 Toyota Camry, according to the release.

Kropf was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis and died from his injuries, the release states.

Howe was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree manslaughter and reckless driving.

In November 2016, Howe was convicted of driving under the influence and third-degree assault in Linn County. He was sentenced to eight months in jail and five years driver’s license suspension, according to court records. His license was reinstated in December 2020.

Howe also has previous convictions for driving while suspended and uninsured, felon in possession of a firearm, careless driving, delivery of controlled substance, unauthorized vehicle use, possession of controlled substance, and forgery among other charges.

Waverly Drive was closed until 12:25 p.m., while the Multi Agency Investigation Team investigated and processed the crash scene. The suspect’s Camry was taken to the Albany Police Department to be processed for further evidence.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Albany Police Detectives, 541-917-7686.