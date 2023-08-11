The Oregon State Police made nearly 20 arrests during last weekend's focused patrol in Linn County.

The agency boosted patrol efforts from Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday Aug. 6 in anticipation of the Oregon Jamboree in Sweet Home, according to a news release on Aug. 4.

The annual country music festival typically draws heavy traffic, which increases the risk of traffic collisions, according to officials.

The OSP reported six crashes during the heightened patrol.

Troopers made 18 arrests, wrote 146 citations, and issued 296 warnings, according to an OSP official.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help (copy) Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

There were 17 incidents of distracted driving, 9 of impaired driving, 179 incidents of speeding, and 89 incidents related to lane usage.

There were 30 incidents related to occupant safety.

Troopers made a total of 290 traffic stops, according to the agency.