A Linn County judge has sentenced a man to more than 6 years in state prison for killing his passenger in a drunken, high-speed rollover crash.

Eric Valencia had three shots of Jägermeister and some mass-market lagers before he got behind the wheel of a sports car in October 2021 with 23-year-old Benjamin Garcia Mendoza, his best friend, attorneys said in a June 8 sentencing hearing.

The car was traveling more than 100 mph before it left Knox Butte Road and launched over concrete barriers. Valencia was ejected from the vehicle but Garcia remained inside as the car rolled across a field.

“The car was almost unrecognizable as a vehicle,” said Conor McCahill, a deputy district attorney.

Debris from the crashed vehicle struck a house “some ways away,” McCahill told the court.

An event data recorder — called a black box — showed the car hit a top speed of 111 mph.

“When the car was no longer accelerating, the speed was 97,” McCahill said.

Valencia’s blood showed a concentration of 0.1% alcohol, about 25% more than the legal limit of .08%.

The Linn County district attorney suggested charging Valencia with first-degree manslaughter. A grand jury indicted Valencia on second-degree manslaughter after they didn’t see that Valencia had acted with extreme indifference.

Garcia was survived by his wife, Grace Garcia, and children.

Grace Garcia was unable to speak to Valencia, but wrote that her family took in the older.

“Benji treated you like a brother,” said a relative, Holly Garcia, reading from a statement.

Garcia in her statement said she didn’t feel that Valencia had shown remorse.

“You’re just living your life and my kids don’t have their dad,” she wrote.

Garcia wrote that she was teaching her kids to forgive.

“I forgive you but I’m still super disappointed,” she wrote.

Benjamin Garcia’s brother, Richard Garcia, appeared choked with emotion and unable to speak at times. He asked the court for permission to hug Valencia.

Linn County sheriff’s deputies told Richard Garcia to wait until after the hearing.

“I’m still mad but that’s not going to change what we’re going through,” Garcia said, facing Valencia in the courtroom.

“I forgive you, bro. Whatever you’re going through, get through it.”

Valencia told the court all he can do is “earn forgiveness” from the family and try to be a role model for others.

“That’s what he would want — make this negative into a positive,” Valencia said.

Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish sentenced Valencia to 75 months in the custody of Oregon Department of Corrections. The state will permanently revoke his driver’s license.

Kittson-MaQatish said impairment-related crashes are devastating, but start with the decision to drive impaired.

Valencia’s sentence was about signaling to others to consider when drunken driving kills someone.

“One day it results in a death. In another day, it would result in a diversion,” Kittson-MaQatish said.