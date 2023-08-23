Fire officials say the Lookout Fire has burned more than 13,200 acres since it was sparked by lightning Aug. 5.

Pushing north and northeast, the blaze was 6% contained as of the most recent report from the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

The Fire Marshal’s website shows more than 1,200 personnel are assigned to the conflagration that started around 3 miles north of McKenzie Bridge, a small Lane County community on Highway 126 around 50 miles east of Eugene.

“We’re having a lot of success on the fire,” said Randy Pyle, U.S. Forest Service spokesperson with Northwest Team 6.

While the Lookout Fire is primarily in Lane County, it also threatens a bordering portion of Linn County. There have been no reports of damaged structures or lost lives at this time. But warmer weather starting Wednesday and returning to the 90s could hamper progress.

“When we choose to up our containment, we’re putting our stamp on it to ensure that fire is definitely not going to jump that line. So, it’s just kind of a slow process, but we are making headway.”

Pyle said a containment line is almost tied in all the way around the fire, but crews have backed away in some areas to battle the blaze on more advantageous ground. In the meantime, they’ve been improving roads and using heavy equipment to remove trees and dig lines in strategic locations.

“It’s really hard to go up and fight fire mid-slope when you have the opportunity for rolling material to come down and start fire below you,” Pyle said. “That’s why we haven’t upped our containment — the fire hasn’t actually made it to our containment lines yet.”

Most of the spread is occurring on the eastern flank, according to a website run by the National Wildfire Coordinating Group which reports firefighters and fallers are clearing vegetation to impede the fire’s progress toward Highway 126

The east side of the fire is backing downslope toward Deer Creek Road, where crews are preparing the road to be used as a control line and installing pumps and hoses along the McKenzie River to check the fire’s spread, protecting homes and utility infrastructure, the Oregon State Fire Marshal reported.

Cooler temperatures and higher humidity played in firefighters favor early in the week, according to the state fire marshal, but dense smoke hanging over the area affected helicopter operations. Cooler weather also limited the effectiveness of backburning planned on the western side of the fire.

Firefighters mopped up ash pits and hot spots along Forest Service Road 700 on the fire’s southwest flank and containment is reportedly expected to increase in that area in the coming days. North of Road 700, bulldozer lines are in place.

Motorists are advised to use caution with increased fire apparatus traffic in the Camp Creek Road area and throughout the Highway 126 corridor.

An evacuation center is moving to Westridge Middle School for evacuees and small pets from the Bedrock and Lookout fires. A large animal shelter is set up at the Lane County Fairgrounds in Eugene.

Several areas in Lane County are at different stages of evacuation because of the fire threat.

In Linn County as of Wednesday, Aug. 23, there was a Level 3 (Go Now) for Olallie Campground, Trail Bridge Reservoir & Campground, and the trail systems and roadways north of the Linn County borderline, and west of Highway 126, extending north to the intersection of National Forest Service Road 730 and Highway 126.

There was also a Level 2 (Be Ready) for the area from east of Olallie Campground to the Willamette National Forest boundary, north to Ice Cap Campground and Trailhead, then west to encompass Lakes End Campground and trail system, and south in line with the intersection of National Forest Service Road 730 and Highway 126 at the entrance of the Carmen-Smith Hydroelectric Powerhouse.

Tamolitch Falls/Blue Pool and Smith Reservoir are within this zone.

And a Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation zone stood for areas north of Ice Cap Campground, extending east to the Willamette National Forest boundary, and north in line with Highway 20. This includes all areas around Clear Lake and Clear Lake Campground.

“What’s on the map right now are areas where there’s no cellphone coverage, so it would be hard to reach people if things were to pick up in intensity,” Pyle said. “Areas that are trails, waterfalls — Blue Pool for example, that would be a really long hike out.”

To relieve congestion at the command post at the McKenzie River airstrip, an additional incident base of operations is now in place in Walterville. Structure crews continue to complete tactical patrols around the clock, with two task forces assigned to day shift and three at night.

A drone system is providing an eye in the sky for firefighters, using infrared imaging and scouting for spot fires. The drones are also an asset for burning operations, capable of dropping incendiary spheres from above and limiting risks of helicopter-dependent firing operations, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

“We’re trying to bring the fire down to our control lines in a slow, controlled manner,” Pyle said.

That progress was slowed Monday, Pyle said, when Tropical Storm Hilary influenced local humidity, slowing otherwise successful ignition operations.

Stay up to date on mid-Willamette Valley news, wherever you go Easily access the latest Albany and Linn County news in an app that lets you select the topics that matter most to you.

Oregon State Fire Marshal resources were demobilizing Wednesday and returning to their home agencies. Structural task forces from Clatsop, Tillamook, Lane, Clackamas, Deschutes, Yamhill, and Marion counties, as well as from California Office of Emergency Services, responded to the blaze.

“We’ve been telling folks that is a big sign of success," Pyle said.

The task forces reportedly assessed 1,023 structures and prepped 560 more for protection while assigned to the Lookout Fire. The Fire Marshal credited local resources, community support and hardworking partners for the rapid management of the wildfire.

Lookout Fire Quick Facts Size: 13,207 acres Start Date: Aug. 5 Cause: Lightning Containment: 6% Point of origin: 3 miles North of McKenzie Bridge, OR Total personnel: 1,213 Resources: 72 engines l 23 crews l 14 bulldozers l 31 water tenders l 11 masticators l 6 helicopters OSFM Resources: 5 task forces assigned to structure protection divisions

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help (copy) Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.