Starting Friday, Aug. 11, campfires will be banned at all Linn County managed park and recreation facilities.

Increased fire danger from extreme weather, public safety concerns and stretched firefighting resources across the Western United States spurred the ban, according to an agency news release.

The ban includes designated campfire areas, barbecue grills, charcoal fires, cooking fires, charcoal briquettes, pellet grills, candles, tiki torches and other devices that emit flames or embers, according to the release.

However, portable cooking stoves, propane lanterns, barbecues and fire-rings using liquified or bottle fuels are allowed.

The public can anticipate further restrictions in other areas based on fire danger, according to the release.