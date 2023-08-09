The Linn County Sheriff's Office ordered Level 2 evacuations late Tuesday, Aug. 8 for communities near the growing Wiley Fire east of Sweet Home.

Level 2 puts people in the area on notice that there's a high probability of needing to evacuate and that they should be at the ready.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire has grown to around 100 acres, according to an agency news release.

Firefighters are working to open roads and pathways to the fire and will receive continued aviation support to help slow its progression, according to the news release.

Step terrain and dry conditions are a challenge, and the fire will continue to grow as firefighters work to get a foothold in a safer area, according to Incident Commander Chad Calderwood.

"Firefighter safety continues to be our top priority," he said in the news release. "With steep terrain, snags, and high fire activity we are strategically attacking this fire while making sure our firefighters are not put in a dangerous situation."

Firefighters will continue working Wednesday Aug. 9 on containing the fire's north and south side, and veering it away from private lands and communities, according to the release.

The public is urged to respect all closures, including the closure order at Green Peter Reservoir, and to continue checking for emergency notifications from the Sheriff's office.

