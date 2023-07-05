The Benton County truck stolen from the Lebanon Fire District last month was recovered over the weekend in Oroville, California, according to a fire district news release issued Wednesday, July 5. An arrest was also made.

The recovered truck, according to the vehicle's odometer, traveled more than 2,000 miles and was missing tools, plates and decals, according to the news release.

The vehicle is owned by Benton County Shops which provides vehicle repair and maintenance services for the district. The stolen truck was used for shuttling tools and personnel back and forth between the Fire Station and the shop in Corvallis.

Towing the truck back from California will cost Benton County more than $2,000, according to the news release.

The vehicle was recovered following a traffic stop initiated by the California Highway Patrol, the fire district reported.

This was the second theft reported by the Lebanon Fire District in recent months.

In May, tools went missing following a break-in at a relatively remote fire site. Then in late June, the 2002 White Ford Ranger was stolen from the Station 31 parking lot, according to a previous news release.

Related stories:

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.