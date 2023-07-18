Authorities say a Lebanon man who initially traded photos online with a minor allegedly committed several sex crimes.

Steven Troy Marquardt was jailed over accusations of first-degree online sexual corruption of a minor, second-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sodomy — all felonies — and misdemeanor contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, according to a Lebanon Police Department news release issued Tuesday, July 18.

Police took Marquardt, 60, to the Linn County Jail on Monday. He was slated for arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

Lebanon detectives were tipped off about a possible sex crime involving an adult man and a juvenile, according to the news release, which states the victim said he had been chatting online with multiple people and had met up with one in Lebanon.

The crimes allegedly took place in October 2021, according to court documents stating Marquardt used online communication to solicit a child for sexual contact or sexually explicit conduct and offered or agreed to meet with said child.

In the same time frame, Marquardt is accused of engaging in oral sex with the victim, who court documents say was under 16 years old when the crimes allegedly occurred.

Lebanon police had previous contact with Marquardt that was unrelated to the current accusations, the news release states.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with pertinent information should contact Detective Timothy Trahan at 541-258-4318.