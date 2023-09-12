Lebanon Fire District has two new medic units in its fleet, paid for out of the annual operating budget.

The medic units were bought from Braun Northwest and brought to the district over the weekend, according to a district news release, which notes both were built on 2023 Ford F450 4x4 ambulance diesel chassis.

It took around two years from order date to delivery, the news release states, and one unit was ready a year early.

“To best serve our community, we need to have equipment in good repair and working order,” fire Chief Joseph Rodondi said in the release. “Between the skills of our personnel and the newest ambulance technology, our customers will be able to receive the highest emergency medical services we can provide.”

The medic units will replace aging apparatus that have grown unreliable and costly to repair, the release states. Before going into service, the new units will be outfitted with equipment and identifying marks, and all personnel will be trained on their operation, according to the release.

“With over 70% of our annual call volume being emergency medical service calls, the wear and tear on ambulances far exceeds that of other firefighting apparatus,” the news release states. “Each unit being replaced has over 300,000 miles on the chassis, and even more on the patient compartments.”

Prior to these full replacements, the Lebanon had replaced medic units with “remounted” models, meaning the original patient compartments were put onto new vehicle chassis, extending their usability to more than 20 years of service, the release states.

