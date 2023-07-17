Lebanon firefighters tore a wall from an apartment complex laundry room and found a fire burning behind a clothes dryer after someone reported smoke in the building west of downtown.

Emergency dispatchers sent Lebanon Fire District to a report of a structure fire around 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 14 at a two-building apartment complex near 515 W. Oak St.

People at the complex led firefighters to a room where they found smoke and “excessive heat” in a wall behind a clothes dryer, according to an agency news release.

Firefighters pulled hoses to the laundry room and opened the wall to find flames.

The crew quickly put out the fire, according to the release.

Lebanon crews checked apartments on either side of the laundry room and found smoke but no fire. The district sent 10 firetrucks with 21 firefighters.

Crews ran powerful fans to clear smoke from the building and had the fire fully extinguished by about 7:30 p.m.