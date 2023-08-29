An Albany family says the city should have told them the property they bought was part of an old landfill.

Darrel and Bobbi Jo Johnson have sued the city of Albany for alleged negligence after discovering their land and water could be affected by contamination from the former dump, according to court documents.

The lawsuit alleges when the property changed hands from the city to a private owner in 1978, the city failed to sufficiently disclose the existence of the old dump and the disposal of hazardous chemicals at the site. The property was sold again three more times before the Johnson’s bought it.

“It’s been a very hard subject for us, for me in particular,” Bobbi Jo Johnson said, wiping away tears as she spoke from her front porch on Southwest 53rd Avenue. “It’s very stressful and trying.”

The city denies the allegations and says it ran the former disposal site in a way that didn’t harm adjacent properties, court documents state. The city also claims if any damages occurred, it was the fault of third parties, and alleges the original private owner was well aware of the former landfill.

Attorneys for the city did not respond to a request for comment.

“If there’s been multiple owners, there’s been multiple opportunities to disclose this,” Johnson said.

Spontaneous combustion

According to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality documents included in the lawsuit, the site was used as an open-burning dump from the early 1940s until the early 1960s, when it was converted to a landfill that the city contracted with Albany-Lebanon Sanitation to operate until it was closed in 1975.

The closure, executed under a DEQ plan, was reportedly initiated because of spontaneous combustion fires at the site.

In the early 1980s, it was learned that zirconium fines and chlorinator residues had been dumped at the site. The dust particle-sized fines are pyrophoric, meaning they can spontaneously combust if dug up. Chlorinator residues are mildly radioactive.

Investigations by the Environmental Protection Agency and Oregon DEQ found hazardous substances were disposed of in the landfill prior to closure, including material with the potential to ignite, the documents show, noting at least one fire was attributed to that material prior to closing.

In addition to radioactivity, the Radiation Control Section of the Oregon State Health Division reportedly found in 1984 that leachate tests showed elevated levels of conductivity and alkalinity. None of the elevated levels were hazardous. However, the adjacent Calapooia River had levels of iron and cadmium that violated drinking water standards.

According to a 1984 memo cited in the lawsuit, the primary sources of hazardous waste were Teledyne Wah Chang Albany, Oregon Metallurgical, and the U.S. Bureau of Mines, although all denied that their waste ended up in the landfill.

Teledyne Wah Chang was identified as the source of the zirconium fines, according to the DEQ.

Four monitoring wells were drilled to check for the migration of radium-226 and -228 in the groundwater. No radium was detected, and the Health Division decided to take no further action at the site.

A 1992 DEQ site assessment noted the landfill was not well capped, wastes were exposed in many parts, and a fire hazard still existed. But a 1995 site inspection found no additional serious contamination, according to an environmental cleanup report.

A contamination well

Filed in March 2021 in Linn County Circuit Court, the Johnsons' $461,507 suit claims the family didn’t know about the history of the disposal site until they found a contamination monitoring well on their property in June 2020, more than two years after buying it for $330,000.

“The well’s existence is evidently a function of the fact that the landfill was never properly closed in the manner required by state and federal laws,” states an October 2020 letter from an attorney for the Johnsons to Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson.

The discovery, according to the Johnsons, was costly. They want a jury to award compensation for what they claim is $365,000 in lost property value. They say knowing about the past history, which they are now required to disclose to subsequent owners, would have affected the choice to buy or at what price they paid.

“The devaluation is something hard to pin,” Johnson said. “I don’t know many places that are in this situation, and I don’t know many Realtors who have that experience or expertise either.”

The 2.16-acre property currently holds a real market value of $514,310, according to Linn County tax records.

Litigation

They’re also asking for $70,000 in noneconomic damages for stress and anxiety about potentially hazardous exposure to contaminants in the soil and groundwater on their property, and $26,507 for the cost of hooking up to city water due to potential well water contamination.

“The Johnsons had no way to know the land they purchased, and where they now reside and raise their family, was a landfill that was never properly decommissioned as required by law,” the attorney letter states.

In the letter, the attorneys claim the Johnsons were offered “steep discounts” to connect with municipal water service if they agreed to not sue the city and to abandon their well as a source of drinking water.

“The water was a big attraction for us in moving to this property,” Johnson said. “I was eager to get rid of the fees for city water.”

The Johnson family was enjoying using their well water, but after discovering a second well — which turned out to be for monitoring contamination — they started digging through the property’s history, eventually finding worrisome results.

“It took a lot of research,” Johnson said. “Following the trail of breadcrumbs became very alerting and concerning, and we stopped consuming the water at that time.”

All this happened while the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing and bottled water was a hot commodity. The family is still using bottled water out of fear their well water might be dangerous.

A four-day trial set for June was canceled and no new date has been set, according to court records. The Johnsons and the city are currently slated for a final resolution conference Oct. 23. As it stands, the Johnsons aren’t sure if they’ll stay or try to resell the property.

“We have no idea how this will end up in the future,” Johnson said. “It’s just been a surreal, unbelievable experience.”