An Albany man faces new sex crime charges not long after his initial arrest for sexually abusing a minor.

Jakiah Allen Chandler, 28, was arraigned on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse Friday, July 14 in Linn County Circuit Court.

Chandler had sexual contact with a boy under 14 years of age between January 2021 and May 2023, court documents allege. He appeared remotely from the Linn County Jail. The judge set security in the amount of $200,000.

Initially arrested May 29, Chandler already faced suspicion of multiple sex crimes committed against a minor in a case investigated by Albany police.

Court documents allege Chandler sexually abused a girl younger than 12 on or around May 27. He was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration — all felonies. A judge imposed a $400,000 security on Chandler in that case.

Chandler is slated for a status hearing in that case on Tuesday, July 18. A status hearing on the new case will be included in that proceeding.