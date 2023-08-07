A Sweet Home resident died last week after a fatal crash on Highway 20, according to Oregon State Police.

Officials responded to the crash around 9:26 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.

A preliminary investigation found that 22-year-old Seth Allen Ikaika Taylor was riding his motorcycle eastbound near milepost 20 when a 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 attempted to make a left turn across Highway 20, near Ingram Street.

The motorcycle struck the side of the Dodge, operated by 35-year-old Sweet Home resident Joshua G. Staley, as it turned across the highway.

Taylor was declared dead at the scene, according to an Oregon State Police news release.

Staley remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, according to the release.

The highway was impacted for more than three hours during the on-scene investigation. Witness statements at the scene indicated that the motorcycle was traveling at very high speeds just prior to the crash, according to the release.