A man wanted in Linn County for a butane hash oil lab explosion was caught running another lab in Lane County.

While serving a search warrant Monday, July 24 in the 29800 block of Kelso Street in Eugene, Lane County Sheriff’s Office detectives discovered an illegal butane hash oil operation, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

They found what they described as “extremely dangerous conditions” that included the use of highly volatile chemicals within the immediate proximity of poorly constructed and unpermitted electrical work.

The lab was found close to residences and businesses, including a large lumber mill. Large quantities of butane hash oil in various stages of processing were reportedly seized, along with a large-scale psilocybin mushroom growing operation.

“It’s a miracle that this lab has not exploded yet,” an unnamed detective states in the news release.

Brandon Dylan Whitmer, 47, was arrested on a Linn County warrant for first-degree arson stemming from a butane hash oil lab explosion in May 2021 in Linn County. Whitmer had been injured in a lab explosion in Eugene in August 2021, according to the news release.

A search warrant served on Whitmer’s residence in the Coburg area yielded processed cannabis and evidence related to manufacturing cannabis products, the release states.

Whitmer was taken to the Lane County Jail with new charges for illegally manufacturing cannabis products and unlawful possession of cannabis-related items. He still faces the arson charge and unlawful manufacture of a cannabis item in Linn County. Court records show Whitmer has a lengthy criminal history.

Citing a similar lab that exploded in January in the Fall Creek area, the Sheriff’s Office warned that clandestine labs pose a hazard to communities in which they operate, adding that misuse of hazardous chemicals not only carries the risk of explosion but could also poison the environment when not properly maintained and disposed of.