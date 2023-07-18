Firefighting and police rescuers have treated or pulled five people from the trails around Blue Pool in three days, most of those in hand-carried litters, responding to injuries and heat exhaustion at the remote site near the eastern edge of Linn County.

Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District was among agencies who treated or carried injured hikers off the trails at Tamolitch Falls — two on Saturday, July 15, and the rest on Monday, July 17, according to a district news release.

That adds up to a lot of staff time for the district that can need hours to reach patients where they’ve fallen into Blue Pool, district officials said.

More people walk the trails during the summer to see and swim in a clear, cold, bright blue basin beneath a falls, high in the Cascade foothills along the McKenzie River.

The pool has seen more foot traffic each summer since its appearance on social media popularized the location in the 2000-teens. Nearly 100,000 people hiked the trails to Tamolitch in 2020.

The U.S. Forest Service estimates at least two have died and six others were seriously injured swimming in the pool since 2012.

At the same time, fire and rescue agencies are spread thin — also busy during high-heat days, responding to emergencies, according to the release.

Hikers suffer from dehydration and exposure to heat. They are critically injured when they jump or fall from cliffs, 10 to 60 feet into Blue Pool. The water is 37 degrees and swimmers can become dangerously cold in about 10 minutes, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Sweet Home firefighters need an average seven hours to respond, according to the district.

Rescuers drive 53 miles east, uphill into the Cascades. Medics need up to two hours to walk from a staging area to a patient at Blue Pool.

Then there’s the return drive to the station in Sweet Home to get ready for the next call.

The district is among agencies contributing about 20 responders to rescue efforts.

Linn County Sheriff’s Office staff and volunteers with the county’s search and rescue team respond from Albany, 82 miles and nearly two hours away. Firefighters also come from the unincorporated town of McKenzie Bridge in Lane County, about 16 miles south and west on Highway 126.