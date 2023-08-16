Lebanon firefighters overcame an equipment malfunction to extinguish a pair of small fires in the area of Gill’s Landing RV Park in Lebanon.

Dispatch initially reported a small vegetation fire burning trees along the South Santiam River in the early afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 15, according to a Lebanon Fire District news release.

Responding crews found two small fires burning near a camp along the river and deployed a small fire pump in the river, the news release states, but the pump reportedly malfunctioned, so a brush truck was put to work instead.

The fire was under control in around 15 minutes, according to the release, and hand tools and chainsaws were used to mop-up and make a trail around the burned area.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Lebanon Fire District responded with 14 firefighters on three brush trucks, a ladder truck, water tender and three staff vehicles. Lebanon Police Department assisted in locating the fire.