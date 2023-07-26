An Idaho teen was killed in head-on crash near Halsey on Tuesday, July 25.

Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at 3:26 p.m. to the 2600 block of Peoria Road after a 911 caller reported a two-vehicle crash, according to a news release from the agency, which states initial reports suggested it was fatal.

Deputies arrived to find a green 2011 Toyota Camry collided with a green 2006 Ford F-450 truck pulling a trailer. The Camry driver was traveling north on Peoria and crossed the centerline on a right-hand curve, slamming into the oncoming Ford, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An unidentified 17-year-old Idaho resident driving the Camry sustained fatal injuries in the crash, the news release states, adding a 15-year-old boy in the car was evaluated for minor injuries, as were the driver and passenger in the Ford.

Authorities said they don’t know why the Camry driver crossed into oncoming traffic. They found no indication of impairment or excessive speed.

The investigation is ongoing. The Multi-Agency Investigation Team was called out to assist with the investigation. The Halsey Fire Department and the Linn County Road Department assisted at the scene.