A Jefferson man riding a bicycle died after being hit by a motorist on Highway 164.

Harley Auten, 42, was riding southbound in the bike lane around 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 when the crash occurred, according to an Oregon State Police news release.

As Auten crossed the intersection of Southeast Talbot Road, he was hit by a Dodge Ram 3500 driven by 55-year-old Brian Hammons of Jefferson, who was turning south onto the highway from eastbound Talbot, the news release states.

Auten was taken to Salem Hospital where he later died.

Hammons reportedly left the scene after medical personnel arrived but before law enforcement was on scene. He turned himself in the following day and was held at the Marion County Jail for charges of hit-and-run and criminally negligent homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. Witnesses are asked to contact Oregon State Police, referencing case SP23-252845.