An Ontario bicyclist died in a crash with an empty log truck on Highway 20.

Brenden Dwyer, 34, entered Highway 20 from Knox Butte Road at around 8 a.m. Monday, July 31, according to Oregon State Police, who said Dwyer “contacted” a westbound Kenworth CMV near milepost 6 of the highway.

Dwyer suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The truck driver, 53-year-old Jamie Rowden of Dallas, remained at the crash site and cooperated with investigators, according to an Oregon State Police news release issued Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing and will be reviewed by the Linn County District Attorney’s Office, the news release states. Highway 20 was closed for more than two hours for the crash reconstruction investigation.

