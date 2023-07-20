Fire at a small outbuilding spread to nearby brush and a boat as firefighters responded to a rural area east of Lebanon.

Lebanon firefighters were dispatched to the structure fire in the 34600 block of East Lacomb Road early in the afternoon of Wednesday, July 19, according to a fire district news release.

Distance was a factor in the response, according to the release, which states when fire officials arrived, they found a 10-by-12-foot shed nearly consumed by flames, so they called for assistance from other fire agencies.

The first fire engine on scene deployed a hose to begin suppression efforts and was aided by a ladder truck that arrived next.

Due to the rural area of the fire and its vicinity to brush and timber, the Oregon Department of Forestry was also dispatched and helped extinguish the brush. The news releases states the fire was controlled in around 10 minutes in a side-by-side effort by both agencies. Pacific Power also assisted at the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help (copy) Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“Though the cause of the fire has not been determined yet by investigators, the Lebanon Fire District would like to remind all community members to use extreme caution with any spark-emitting activity or burning material/debris, especially coming off of the recent red flag warning,” the news release states.

Low humidity, high temperatures, and dry brush create fire conditions that can spread rapidly, especially in rural areas where responses may be delayed by distance to travel, the release states.

Lebanon-area residents who are interested in having their home’s defensible evaluated can call the Fire and Life Safety office at 541-451-1901.