A large amount of hay is fueling a barn fire that started Sunday, Sept. 10.

Flames were reported coming from a hay barn at 4:10 a.m. on Highway 228 west of Brownsville, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire personnel and sheriff’s deputies responded to an area near Keeney Road and found a big hay barn fully engulfed in flames, the release states.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the fire was still burning in the structure, according to the release, which adds deputies will continue investigating as leads develop and more information comes from the Oregon State Fire Marshal office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Caleb Riley with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.