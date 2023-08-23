A Salem woman was arrested after threatening to bring a bomb to the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

Lebanon police officers were called to the hospital for a reported bomb threat around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, according to a news release from the Lebanon Police Department.

Police say 49-year-old Anna Leigh Karren called the Linn County Sheriff’s Office dispatch and the hospital, saying she was close to the North Santiam Highway location and was bringing a bomb to it, the release states.

Authorities worked with hospital emergency staff, setting up a perimeter and gathering information at the secured scene, according to the release.

Officers learned Karren was likely south of Lebanon. Detectives made contact with her, and she allegedly admitted to making statements about using a bomb, the release states, but no bomb-making materials or other weapons were found.

Stay up to date on mid-Willamette Valley news, wherever you go Easily access the latest Albany and Linn County news in an app that lets you select the topics that matter most to you.

Karren was arrested on two counts of first-degree disorderly conduct and a count of harassment and taken to the Linn County Jail.

The Lebanon Police Department reported it had no in-house history with Karren. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Officer Zachary McKinney at 541-258-4331.