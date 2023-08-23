Benton County Sheriff's deputies recovered the body of a 33-year-old man near Bowman Park, Albany on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Deputies were called to the scene, responding by boat, around 2 p.m., according to an agency news release. Following an investigation, they identified the deceased as Matthew Lee Kline, believed to be unhoused and from Albany.
Kline was not wearing a life jacket, the Benton County Sheriff's Office reported.
"Detectives are continuing to investigate but do not believe the death was related to a criminal act at this time," the news release said.
The Albany Police and Fire departments assisted in the recovery.