Benton County Sheriff's deputies recovered the body of a 33-year-old man near Bowman Park, Albany on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Deputies were called to the scene, responding by boat, around 2 p.m., according to an agency news release. Following an investigation, they identified the deceased as Matthew Lee Kline, believed to be unhoused and from Albany.

Kline was not wearing a life jacket, the Benton County Sheriff's Office reported.

"Detectives are continuing to investigate but do not believe the death was related to a criminal act at this time," the news release said.

The Albany Police and Fire departments assisted in the recovery.