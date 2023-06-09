Linn County detectives have arrested a 36-year-old Albany woman for her role in a wreck in April when a full-size luxury sedan left a rural road near Millersburg and collided with a tree, killing a passenger.

Witnesses said a 2016 Audi A7 was southbound April 20 in rainy conditions at a high rate of speed on Scravel Hill Road, where it winds past barns and houses near an intersection with Cricket Lane.

Detectives believe the driver, Nicole Carey, overtook a vehicle at more than 90 mph. The speed limit is 45, according to a Linn County Sheriff's Office news release.

The car left the roadway and struck a tree. Police and Jefferson Fire District medical workers found 42-year-old Dallas Welsh, of Hubbard, unconscious.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Emergency responders attempted to save Welsh's life but pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives took Carey into custody June 8. She was lodged in the Linn County Jail on charges of second-degree manslaughter and failure to appear in court in Clackamas County on a Feb. 10 misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

A Linn County judge ordered Carey's license suspended in January 2016 after she was sentenced to three years of court supervision for driving while intoxicated with three occupants in a vehicle.

Oregon State Police cited Carey in June that year for driving while suspended. She was cited again for driving while suspended in North Albany in 2019.

A Corvallis Police Department officer in sworn testimony said he revived Carey in July 2020 with the overdose reversing drug naloxone in a parking lot where she crashed a Mazda outside a business on Northeast Circle Boulevard.

Carey's license again was suspended for driving while intoxicated.

If convicted, second-degree manslaughter carries a penalty of six years, three months in prison under Oregon's minimum sentencing guidelines.