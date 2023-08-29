The latest use-of-force statistics are out from the Albany Police Department.

Out of 9,485 calls for service and 1,276 arrests in the second quarter of 2023, Albany officers used force in fewer than 50 incidents.

Albany started compiling quarterly use of force data in January 2020. The new report, covering April 1 to June 30, compares the past three years of second-quarter data.

The information is used to detect patterns or trends that could indicate the need for training, equipment upgrades, and/or policy changes, according to the department.

Overall, there were 46 use-of-force incidents in the quarter involving 50 people, with 120 different uses of force in total. The total use is higher because officers may employ more than one force technique during a call — say, escalating from less lethal methods to firing a gun — or multiple officers may each use force on a subject.

The most likely type of incidents to result in uses of force are fights or disturbances, according to APD. That includes assault, disorderly conduct, domestic, harassment, menacing and weapons calls, as well as interfering with law enforcement and resisting arrest.

Incidents classified as “other” follow as most likely to involve use of force, including robbery, public indecency, trespass, curfew, exclusion, restraining order violation, sex offense, runaway, suspicious person or circumstance, reckless endangering, minor in possession and animal complaint.

The vast majority of people involved in use of force are white men, and the most common age group is 31 to 40 years old, followed by ages 21 to 30.

Albany also tracks whether uses of force involved a mental health crisis and if the person involved was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Of 50 uses of force, 15 (30%) of individuals were intoxicated and 11 (22%) were experiencing a crisis, while two (4%) had both issues.

Statistics indicate most force uses happen between 4 p.m. and 4 a.m., most often during the weekend, the report says.

When it comes to encountering resistance, verbal aggression was most common, followed by pushing/shoving/pulling. The quarter saw an uptick in hidden/barricaded people as well as those who were suicidal, the latter more than doubling from the same period in 2022: going from six to 13 people.

The most used type of force by Albany officers is displaying their service pistol, accounting for 29% in the second quarter of 2023. Taser display followed at 16.7% and pushing/pulling/shoving was used in 14.2% of incidents, according to the department.

The bulk of force uses didn’t result in injuries to either law enforcement or people involved. A small number led to minor injuries that didn’t require medical attention, and even fewer required some medical attention, according to the department. No fatalities or hospitalizations were recorded for the recent quarter.