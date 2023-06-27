Police are investigating a dumpster fire over the weekend at an Albany McDonald's as suspicious.

Albany firefighters received a call reporting a structure fire at the fast food restaurant, 820 Pacific Blvd. SW, at 3:32 p.m. Saturday, June 24, according to Albany Fire Department Fire Marshal Sandy Roberts.

They discovered the smoke and flames to be coming from a dumpster inside an enclosure behind the restaurant, next to the drive-thru lane.

The "fire was knocked down quickly and the building was evacuated by APD (Albany police). The fire did not affect the main building," Roberts said by email.

As firefighters mopped up, a parked car blocked access to the drive-thru lane. Roberts said power was then restored and Pacific Boulevard remained open during the incident.

"The fire was suspicious and APD is investigating," Roberts said.

Mid-Valley Media has an email out to Albany police.