A man accused of fatally shooting his mother’s fiancé was sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

Ryan Scott Williams, 24, was charged with murder in March 2020 after police were called to the scene of a shooting in North Albany, according to a police report.

A woman who alerted Albany police said Williams was found naked on her porch at 1 a.m., holding a revolver and claiming to have been raped by someone across the street from her home in the 1800 block of Northwest Laura Vista Drive, the report said.

When authorities arrived at the scene, Williams told them he was raped at gunpoint by 50-year-old Glenn David Colvin and that he had shot Colvin twice, according to the report, which states Colvin was found dead, lying on his back naked on a bed.

Williams told police, according to the report, that he’d entered Colvin’s bedroom and was forced to perform sexual acts with Colvin. Williams said while the alleged assault was occurring, Colvin threatened the lives of Williams' family members if he were to tell police.

After saying he was threatened, the report continued, Williams got control of the .38 caliber revolver he alleged Colvin was using and shot Colvin twice with the intent to incapacitate him.

Prosecutors later alleged Williams had tampered with Colvin’s body after the shooting. A grand jury indictment added a misdemeanor charge of tampering with physical evidence, accusing Williams of planting his DNA on Colvin’s genitals after the fatal shooting.

Williams pleaded no contest to second-degree manslaughter, a Measure 11 crime carrying a minimum sentence of 75 months. He was sentenced to 99 months in prison with credit for time served and 21 months post-prison supervision June 2. The tampering charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The plea agreement noted “individuals designated as victims” believed Williams should have been convicted of second-degree murder and been sentenced to a longer prison term.