A father was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for shooting his adult son.

Albany resident Steven Earl Worthen, 54, was handed a 34-month sentence on Friday, Aug. 18 in Linn County Circuit Court after he pleaded no contest to felony first-degree assault with a firearm.

Worthen was arrested in April 2022 and charged with second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, first-degree attempted assault with a firearm and two counts of unlawful use of weapon.

During the arraignment, the victim — with his arm in a sling — told the judge he wasn’t shot intentionally but by accident. However, investigators and prosecutors said Worthen shot his son on purpose and meant to kill him.

Police were called to the Plum Tree Apartments at around 10 p.m. April 24, 2022, according to court records, which state multiple 911 callers reported hearing a single gunshot and a lot of yelling. Callers said they saw several people running toward an apartment and a Toyota truck with a camper fleeing the scene.

A witness told police someone had been shot and was headed to the hospital, the records state, and a few minutes later Albany General contacted the Police Department about a man with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. The bullet reportedly exited out the back of the victim’s lower left armpit.

The shot was fired at such close range that it left unburned gunpowder around the bullet hole in the victim’s sweatshirt, investigating officers reported.

The shooting arose from a dispute between Worthen and his son, who lived with him at the Hill Street apartment, according to court records. Worthen told police his son had been “mouthing off” and saying inappropriate things in front of younger children, so they stepped outside the apartment for a “fatherly conversation.”

Worthen gave police inconsistent accounts of what led up to the shooting on an outside staircase, court records state, and did not confess firing the bullet. But he did admit to owning a 9mm Glock handgun for home defense.

The victim would only say the shooting happened outside and only one shot was fired, according to the records, which state he requested that the District Attorney “give the suspect a warning.”

Worthen was also fined $200 and sentenced to three years of post-prison supervision. The charges of attempted murder and unlawful weapon use were dismissed.