A Linn County judge sentenced an Albany man to seven years and five months in prison for domestic violence and sex abuse.

Jeremiah Rojas, 33, pleaded no contest to felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse and strangulation constituting domestic violence Wednesday, June 7 in Linn County Circuit Court.

Rojas was sentenced to 75 months for the sexual abuse charge, the mandatory minimum sentence under Oregon’s Measure 11 law, and an additional 14 months for the strangulation charge. He was also sentenced to 10 years of post-prison supervision.

The prosecution said Rojas was previously convicted of violent crimes against the same victim in another jurisdiction. After relocating to Albany, Rojas began “a campaign of power and control” over the victim, according to prosecutor Lindy Brownback.

“In January of ’22 is when he became physically violent with her after an argument,” Brownback said. “He strangled her to the point of seeing stars and she couldn’t scream. She experienced some substantial pain from this act.”

The victim was pregnant at the time and staying with Rojas, Brownback said, adding she began wearing multiple layers of pants to prevent him from having sexual intercourse against her will.

But that didn’t stop Rojas, according to Brownback, who said there was some evidence Rojas forced himself on the victim just days after she gave birth. Judge Keith Stein appeared taken aback and physically repulsed by the prosecutor’s recounting of Rojas’ crimes.

Defense attorney Rex White Jr. cited a substance abuse problem that Rojas was suffering from during the time of the crimes and would benefit from treatment during his incarceration. The victim, speaking remotely during the court proceeding, agreed that Rojas needs substance abuse treatment.

“I just hope he gets help,” she said. After speaking, she could be heard sobbing over the phone.

Responding to the substance abuse claims, Stein said that’s outweighed by the prosecution’s description of “repeated forcible rapes” along with a history of violence involving assaults and domestic violence, and the grand jury’s determination that the strangulation constituted attempted murder.

“The degree of viciousness and savagery involved in this violence is something that cannot be excused by a substance abuse issue,” Stein said. “And I find that connection to be somewhat laughable here.”

Rojas was arrested by Albany Police Department in August on suspicion of rape, assault and strangulation. He was initially charged with three counts of first-degree rape, four counts of fourth-degree assault, menacing and strangulation.

The judge dismissed counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree rape, menacing and fourth-degree assault under Rojas’ plea agreement.

Court documents alleged Rojas knew the victim was pregnant during at least some of the criminal acts, noting they took place over multiple time spans between January and May 2022.