A 19-year-old Albany resident has been convicted of sex crimes against a minor.
Charged with a felony first-degree count of rape and two counts of sodomy, as well as first-degree sexual abuse and incest, Hayden Lee Shepherd pleaded guilty on rape and a count of sodomy on Friday, Sept. 1.
Shepherd was sentenced to 2½ years in prison and 20 years of post-prison supervision with time served on the rape and sodomy charges, court documents show. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender and was fined $400.
The remaining charges were dismissed under a plea agreement, which notes he faced a maximum of 20 years and $375,000 in fines on the rape and sodomy counts.
The crimes occurred between 2016 and 2018, according to court documents, and involved a victim younger than 12 years old. A police report states Shepherd began grooming the victim with pornographic videos at the age of 7 in 2014 and tracks the first sexual acts to 2015.
At some point, the crimes were almost a daily occurrence, according to the police report. The victim speculated to investigating authorities that Shepherd stopped the molestation after he got a girlfriend.
