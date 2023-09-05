A 39-year-old Albany resident was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and rape as well as other sex-related crimes.

Appearing remotely from the Linn County Jail, Christopher Wayne Gray was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Sept. 5, on seven counts, including first-degree felony charges of kidnapping, rape, sexual abuse, sodomy and unlawful sexual penetration.

Gray is accused of taking or holding the victim to commit sex crimes, according to court documents, which do not specify where the alleged crimes occurred.

In court, it was noted that he was on probation and also had a juvenile criminal record. He was reportedly granted clemency in 2021.

Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish called the accusations against Gray “concerning.” A $350,000 bail security was set on the new allegations and another $5,000 was set for the alleged probation violation.

Court records show Gray has previous convictions for theft, reckless endangerment, trespassing, assault, stolen vehicle possession, fleeing police, interfering with police, and unauthorized vehicle use.

In 2019, Gray was sentenced to 30 days in jail over a high-speed chase through Corvallis in which he crashed his car and fled the scene, leaving an injured passenger behind.

Gray reportedly gave a false name during a traffic stop, then peeled off in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier, hitting speeds of more than 100 mph as he fled south on Ninth Street. He crashed into a construction site fence at Southwest Washington Avenue.

Speeding off again after the crash, Gray headed south before crashing again at Southeast Third Street and Lilly Avenue. He fled the scene but was caught by a Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy.