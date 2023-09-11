An Albany woman’s trial for allegedly murdering her 3-year-old daughter was canceled because of her mental health.

Rebekah Jeanne Gasperino, 34, was scheduled for a 10-trial in January 2024. She was declared unfit to stand trial and committed to the Oregon State Hospital in February, according to court documents.

A psychological evaluation for Gasperino was filed with the Linn County Circuit Court on Aug. 31. The evaluation isn’t public, but court records from a hearing Thursday, Sept. 7 indicate Gasperino is unable to aid and assist in her legal defense.

Accused of aggravated murder, Gasperino allegedly confessed to slitting her daughter Sophia’s throat with a kitchen knife, according to an Albany Police Department report.

Albany police pulled over Gasperino in April 2022 for failing to stop near the intersection of Santiam Highway Southeast and Fulton Street Southeast, the report states, and her behavior during the encounter led the officer to believe she was having a medical issue or driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Along with disregarding the stop sign, Gasperino was reportedly weaving in traffic and exhibited delayed speech and movement as well as other signs, including not knowing where she was traveling from.

Gasperino also kept making references to the “Holy Spirit,” the report states.

After having Gasperino checked out by the Albany Fire Department and conducting a sobriety test, which she passed, the officer asked her what was causing her behavior, according to the report. She then allegedly confessed to having fatally cut her child’s throat.

Police took Rebekah Gasperino to her home in the 2000 block of Sun Place Southeast, making contact with Gasperino’s husband, Scott, who appeared to have just awoken, the report states. He let police in, and they found the dead girl in her crib with a kitchen knife lying beside her.

Gasperino told detectives she got a knife from the kitchen with the intent to kill Sophia, did so, and left the knife in the crib afterward, according to the report. Then she left home and was later stopped by police.

A new trial date hasn’t been set. Gasperino is slated for another court hearing in December. If convicted, she faces 30 years to life in prison.