A chicken coop burned and 125 pheasants were killed in an early morning fire, the third in a 24-hour shift Wednesday, June 28 for Lebanon firefighters.

Emergency dispatchers sent Lebanon Fire District firefighters around 6:27 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 to a fire burning in thick brush and tall grass near 1400 E. Grant St., a former Weyerhaeuser mill site at the edge of the South Santiam River.

Responders used drip torches to burn dried vegetation around the fire, an about a half-acre that firefighters let burn after they had difficulty accessing the burn, according to a fire district news release.

Fire crews halted the spread of the fire on the site, which is near a campground, houses and a school, and finished mopping up the fire by 10:37 p.m.

A responder returning to their station found another fire burning about one-third mile away. They notified dispatchers around 10:48 p.m. about flames burning on about 1,600 square feet of open space just across the South Santiam to the east, near 32791 Brewster Road.

Lebanon’s fire service sent 21 firefighters and 13 firetrucks who quickly extinguished the fire, near the sites of two previous large fires including a June 25 blaze.

Someone reported a fire around 1:11 a.m. burning in a structure near 35891 Bohlken Drive, north and west of Lebanon. Firefighters found a 400-square-foot chicken coop engulfed in flames and quickly extinguished the blaze with two firetrucks.

The coop housed about 125 pheasants who died in the fire, according to the release.

Lebanon Fire District was investigating causes in all three fires as of Wednesday morning.