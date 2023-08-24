Two Sweet Home residents were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 20.

The crash happened at around 8:51 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 near the intersection of Sodaville-Waterloo Drive around milepost 19 of the highway in Linn County, according to Oregon State Police.

Joel William Applebaum, 30, was traveling eastbound in a gray Hyundai Elantra when he crossed into the westbound lane, police said in a news release, hitting a yellow Mitsubishi Lancer driven by 70-year-old Joy Lavonne Backus.

Both drivers died at the scene, the news release states.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Highway 20 was impacted for around three hours during the on-scene investigation.