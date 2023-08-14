Firefighters made quick work of two separate brush fires at an old mill property in Lebanon.

Lebanon Fire District was alerted a fire in the 1400 block of East Grant Street at around 6:35 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, according to a news release from the agency.

Responding units saw “significant smoke” from the area prior to arriving and called for more resources, the news release states, with initial units determining the fire was on the old mill property at the of Milton Street.

Two quarter-acre fires were knocked down and contained, limiting fire spread to three-quarters of an acre total, according to the releases, which note crews remained on scene for another 90 minutes to mop-up.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Lebanon Fire District responded with 13 firefighters on eight apparatus and two chief officers.

Fire officials added a reminder that hot weather promotes extreme fire behavior, and restrictions are in place on all open fires, including the prohibition of recreational and cooking fires.